SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,744 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 60.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.70. 10,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.70 and a 52-week high of $76.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.05.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

