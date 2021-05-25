SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 19.5% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 144,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,605,000 after buying an additional 31,296 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,697,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.63. 76,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $367.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.