SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,408,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,180,000 after acquiring an additional 74,456 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.17. 22,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $175.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.41. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPOT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.04.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

