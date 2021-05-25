SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $943,000 Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,411,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 144,023 shares of company stock worth $19,438,616 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.12. 11,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,299. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.45 and a 200 day moving average of $118.63. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.73 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

