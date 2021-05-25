SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 19,580 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,247 shares of company stock worth $2,659,678 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.37. 17,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,711. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.23. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

