SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tlwm lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 4,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 12.3% in the first quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $224.79. The stock had a trading volume of 41,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.53 and a twelve month high of $232.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.77. The firm has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.