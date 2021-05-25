Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates “Buy” Rating for F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their buy rating on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.38 on Friday. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,468,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,832,000 after buying an additional 2,912,485 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,461,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in F.N.B. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,565,000 after buying an additional 765,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in F.N.B. by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 383,670 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

