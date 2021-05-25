Searchlight Capital Partners I Sells 178,917 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 178,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $16,202,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,592 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $4,068,574.08.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 70,643 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $6,110,619.50.

On Monday, May 17th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 100,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $8,329,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 200,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $16,378,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $3,574,248.96.

On Monday, May 10th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 14,700 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $1,251,558.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 211,034 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $18,587,874.72.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 82,953 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total transaction of $7,894,637.01.

On Monday, May 3rd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 102,599 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $10,120,365.36.

On Friday, April 30th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 90,123 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $8,895,140.10.

FOUR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.55. The company had a trading volume of 535,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,135. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.18. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

