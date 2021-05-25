Securian Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,789 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.14% of VICI Properties worth $20,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,418,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $4,577,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,078,000 after purchasing an additional 145,034 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,434 shares during the period.

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.52. 75,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,720. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

