Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 12,614 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.19% of UDR worth $25,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in UDR by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

UDR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.82. 9,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 234.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.