Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,465 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.42. 99,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $203.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.09%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.