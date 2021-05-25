Securian Asset Management Inc Has $15.73 Million Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Boston Properties worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Boston Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 15.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

NYSE BXP traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $114.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.61. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $115.29. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BXP shares. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.73.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.