Securian Asset Management Inc Has $15.76 Million Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 97.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118,185 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $15,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.00. 10,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,579. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.59.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 53.91%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

