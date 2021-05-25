Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,327. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.69 and a 200 day moving average of $141.32. The company has a market cap of $203.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.09%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

