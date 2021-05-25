Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344,688 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,597 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $56.82. 317,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,730,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

