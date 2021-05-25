Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 69,349 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,349 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 1.3% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Prologis worth $58,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Prologis by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $118.09. The stock had a trading volume of 26,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $119.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.24.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

