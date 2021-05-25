Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 7,250 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 558,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $18,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

EWG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 82,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,620. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

