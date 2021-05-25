Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 8,511 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,511 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $28,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,704,000 after buying an additional 973,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,482,000 after purchasing an additional 85,934 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.67. 243,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,339,995. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.68 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.32.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,234,703 shares of company stock worth $300,997,293. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

