SEEN (SEEN) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.41 Million

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. Over the last week, SEEN has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. SEEN has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $8,708.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SEEN coin can now be bought for $4.83 or 0.00012848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00067488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.02 or 0.00917433 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,664.70 or 0.09744597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

