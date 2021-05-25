Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,289,654. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

