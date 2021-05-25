Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $589.84

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 589.84 ($7.71) and traded as low as GBX 584.50 ($7.64). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 598.50 ($7.82), with a volume of 366,909 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 585.60 ($7.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 631.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 589.84.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

