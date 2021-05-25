Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $109.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $107.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.83.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.33. Shake Shack has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,335,000 after acquiring an additional 159,417 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,958 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,613,000 after acquiring an additional 537,835 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,343,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after acquiring an additional 50,437 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.