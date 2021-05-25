Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Shares of SMED stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. The company has a market cap of $258.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of -0.21.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 24,238 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $391,443.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,636.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 2,719 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $43,531.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,399,342. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at $45,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 6.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 80.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.