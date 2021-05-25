Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,506 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. It offers various deposits; personal, corporate, and investment finance, as well as business loans; and trust, foreign exchange, fund, bancassurance, and internet banking services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.