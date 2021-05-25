Sicart Associates LLC Acquires 2,900 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 3.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $7,071,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 345,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after purchasing an additional 62,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,134,044. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

