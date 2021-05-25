Sicart Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 118.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,325 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $17,078,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 59,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.87. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CDE. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

