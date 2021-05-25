Sicart Associates LLC Has $19.95 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,980 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 5.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $19,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $54.34. 151,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,947,138. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average is $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of -79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

