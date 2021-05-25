Sicart Associates LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $2,550,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 849,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 344,336 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at $3,259,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,774 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

NYSE AUY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. 355,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,649,854. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

