Sicart Associates LLC Reduces Stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,426 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. TripAdvisor accounts for 2.2% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,507 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $2,826,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $13,637,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $40.91. 30,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,084. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.41.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The business’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.59.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

