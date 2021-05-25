Sicart Associates LLC Sells 1,326 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.13. The company had a trading volume of 288,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,052,496. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,801 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus upped their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

