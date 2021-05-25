Sicart Associates LLC Sells 78,595 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,595 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for about 3.6% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after buying an additional 4,933,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,558,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 660.2% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,975,000 after buying an additional 2,000,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,824,000 after buying an additional 1,510,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Nutrien by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,355,000 after buying an additional 1,092,191 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.92. 48,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.80.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

