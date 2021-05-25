Sicart Associates LLC Takes $426,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,394 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,779. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.