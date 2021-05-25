Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.34

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.34 and traded as high as C$18.64. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$18.34, with a volume of 67,524 shares trading hands.

SW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.50.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.80. The stock has a market cap of C$676.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.51) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$157.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.1860727 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.30, for a total transaction of C$66,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,070 shares in the company, valued at C$1,317,261. Insiders have sold 4,426 shares of company stock worth $95,805 in the last 90 days.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.