Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.38. 4,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,256. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.88. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $163.99 and a one year high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

