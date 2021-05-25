Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,581 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $272.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.50 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

