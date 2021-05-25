Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.64 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.66.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $522,219.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,875.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 45,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $3,682,165.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 641,931 shares of company stock worth $64,829,757. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

