Sigma Planning Corp Has $994,000 Stock Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 89,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 19,436 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

IAGG opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43.

