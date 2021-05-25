Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,750 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 101,392 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 68,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBEF opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

