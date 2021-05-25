SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading Down 10.4%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) was down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.26 and last traded at $26.26. Approximately 2,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 316,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKYT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

