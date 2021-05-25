SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 25,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth $183,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $786.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

