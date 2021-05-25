SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives $29.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CWYUF shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of CWYUF stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.00. 3,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,568. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Analyst Recommendations for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit