SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives $29.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CWYUF shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of CWYUF stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.00. 3,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,568. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

