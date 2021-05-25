Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Smiths Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).

Shares of LON SMIN traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.22) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,543 ($20.16). 620,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,679. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,216 ($15.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,599.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,534.61. The company has a market cap of £6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06.

In related news, insider George Buckley bought 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($16,337.60).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

