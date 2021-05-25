Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Smiths Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).

Shares of LON SMIN traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.22) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,543 ($20.16). 620,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,679. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,216 ($15.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,599.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,534.61. The company has a market cap of £6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06.

In related news, insider George Buckley bought 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($16,337.60).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Analyst Recommendations for Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit