Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in The Southern by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in The Southern by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

