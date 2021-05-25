Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 514.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,204 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.44.

