Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 421.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

Shares of PPG opened at $179.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $181.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.42 and its 200-day moving average is $150.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

