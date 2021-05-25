Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 81,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 176,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,078. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Waste Management stock opened at $141.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $144.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

