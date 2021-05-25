Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 7,621 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,621 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 370,315.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,650,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645,664 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,135,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,289,000 after buying an additional 2,247,771 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,501,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,488,000 after buying an additional 1,419,318 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 2,427,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,530,000 after buying an additional 532,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,496,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,518,000 after buying an additional 59,123 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

