SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

SPTN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.07. 184,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,590. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.47. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 67,170 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in SpartanNash by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

