SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Purchased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $11,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWB. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 905,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,095,000 after acquiring an additional 29,855 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Shares of CWB stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,633. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $92.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average is $83.66.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

