SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $151,346,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after purchasing an additional 519,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $176.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

